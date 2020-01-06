God Of War Director Wants to Tell the Story of Faye and Kratos - News

The latest God of War game on the PlayStation 4 was a huge success and another game in the series similar to it is very likely in the future. Director Cory Barlog in an interview with PlayStation Access would liketo explore when Kratos meets his wife Faye.

"The story of Faye and Kratos meeting- there’s less weight [to it] when you don’t know anything that’s coming ahead," said Barlog. "Meeting her needs to actually feel like something that you already know, so there’s a greater weight behind who she is. She’s got a mythology that’s built up, so that first meeting and the period of time that they spend together- so much of it is not about fighting or action."





"They’re both warriors who have reached a point in their lives where they don’t want to fight anymore because they both see through the reasons why they’ve been fighting,” he continued. “Meeting at that time and at that exact moment when both of them are willing to set their weapons down fundamentally changes both of them.

"I hope- I don’t know how we’re going to tell this or when we’re going to tell this, but I really want to tell that story of Faye and Kratos."

God of War is available now for the PlayStation 4.

Thanks GamingBolt.

