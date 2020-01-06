Nintendo Doesn't Think Dedicated Hardware Will Go Away Anytime Soon - News

/ 219 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in a recent interview with Nikkei was asked what he thought about cloud gaming. He says the public could get into cloud gaming, but it likely won't happen for another 10 years. As of right now, he doesn't see dedicated gaming hardware going anywhere anytime soon.

"It’s possible that cloud gaming could capture the public’s interest in 10 years from now, however at this point in time, I do not think that dedicated hardware will go away," said Furukawa.

"It’s a long way off before we’ll really know the outcome. With that said, it would be pointless to solely focus on methods of play that can only be had on dedicated hardware. Once your audience starts saying they can play on other consoles or smartphones instead, you’re finished."





Thanks NintendoEverything.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles