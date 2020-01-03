Dr Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch Out Now in Europe - News

/ 272 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Dr Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch has been released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in Europe and Australia. The game previously released in Japan on December 27, 2019. There is currently no release date for North America.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

NOW THAT YOU’RE WARMED UP…

Get ready to challenge your brain in a variety of ways in Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch! Enjoy new exercises, some of them making use of the right Joy-Con’s IR Motion Camera*, or tap and train with classic exercises from past Brain Training games that you can play using a stylus (included with the packaged version from retail stores) or your finger. It’s in your hands!

CLASSIC AND NEW EXERCISES!

Test your skills with an assortment of exercises in different playstyles, such as holding your Nintendo Switch console vertically and using a stylus or your finger, or using the right Joy-Con’s IR Motion Camera, which detects the shape of your fingers.

HOW OLD IS YOUR BRAIN NOW?

Calculate your overall Brain Age Score by performing a series of back-to-back exercises that challenge your information processing speed, short-term memory and self-control. Why not compare Brain Age Scores with friends and family, too? Ensure you don’t miss your daily exercises by setting an alarm, where your Nintendo Switch will notify you – even if the console is in Sleep Mode!

CHALLENGE YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY

Using a Joy-Con each, face off against friends and family in unique challenges, or show off your results with others around the world!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles