Grand Theft Auto V Added to Xbox Game Pass - News

posted 3 hours ago

The official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account announced one of the best-selling games of all time, Grand Theft Auto V, is available now on Xbox Game Pass.

Have you seen the news lately? pic.twitter.com/fYxxQI06tD — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 3, 2020

Grand Theft Auto V first launched for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November 2014, and for Windows PC in April 2015.

