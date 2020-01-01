Sony Teases for CES 'The Future is Coming' - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sony on its official website has teased "the future is coming" at the Consumer Electronic Show 2020 (CES). CES 2020 takes place from January 7 to 10 and Sony will hold their press conference a day earlier on January 6 at 5pm PST / 8pm ET.

It is possible Sony will be doing the unveil of its next generation home console, the PlayStation 5. Sony on the website says they are "unveiling a unique vision of the future, bringing creativity and technology together like never before, to unleash new sensations and emotions."

Sony has previously announced the PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

