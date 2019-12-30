Best Puzzle Game of 2019 - Article

Puzzle games are an interesting breed to assess. In some ways, it shares connective tissue with the subjectivity inherent in judging a comedy: what exactly makes this work challenging? Could difficulty be explained by poor sign-posting or nefarious ‘moon logic’ that’s impossible to intuit without following a game guide? Perhaps it’s a well-constructed conundrum that feels worth expending the mental energy to reach that sense of victory. When it’s the latter, I’d argue these moments rival—perhaps even outmatch—the adrenal sensation found in the most polished shooters. Ranging from a passion project toiled over for more than a half-decade to established IPs refashioned with new ideas, these four nominees embody the best qualities of the puzzle genre in a distinctive way from one another.





The Shortlist:





Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince





Manifold Garden





Tetris 99





Catherine: Full Body













The Winner:





Tetris 99

35 years on and the Tetris franchise is still finding ways to surprise the gaming world. Let me repeat that for those in the back: 35 YEARS! Whether it’s exploring new avenues in VR the previous year, in Tetris Effect, or incorporating Battle Royale in Tetris 99, to think Alexey Pajitnov’s design is so malleable to incorporate these ideas to instant acclaim is a testament to his iconic template. It also challenges our expectations for the ‘Battle Royale’ mode/sub-genre as a whole too. You’re not obligated to make a shooter around this popular mold; it’s an idea that can be transplanted to incredibly old franchises and be among any year’s best and brightest.

