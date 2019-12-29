Best Platformer of 2019 - Article

From the likes of Pitfall! to Super Mario, and the eventual introduction of Sonic and Rayman, platformers were synonymous with videogames for me from my earliest days of gaming. While I eventually broadened my horizons beyond platformers (and Madden), they remain an integral element in my personal gaming experience, along with gaming as a whole. A number of this year's shortlisted titles pay homage to the genre's humble beginnings, not least in Super Mario Maker 2, but also show how the genre as a whole has continued to evolve and expand over time with franchises like Trials.

The Shortlist:





Yoshi’s Crafted World





Shovel Knight: King of Cards





Super Mario Maker 2





Trials Rising













The Winner:

Super Mario Maker 2

I think most would agree that Mario is the long reigning king of platformers. Take key components from some of his best 2D outings to create a palette from which you can build a near infinite amount of custom stages. Add in an entertaining and helpful tutorial/story mode, the ability to download the creations of others, as well as regular updates and add-ons from Nintendo, and you get an incredibly comprehensive platforming experience, and our Best Platformer of 2019.

