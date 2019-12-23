Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Tops the UK Charts, Sales Up 42% Week-on-Week - Sales

/ 364 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remained in first place on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending December 21. Sales for the game jumped 42 percent week-on-week. The game is tracking ahead of Black Ops IIII, despite being available for two fewer weeks.

FIFA 20 is up one spot week-on-week as sales increased 73 percent. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in third place as sales are up 23 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi’s Mansion 3 Pokemon Sword Just Dance 2020 Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo Olympic Games Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Refueled

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles