Rumor: Microsoft Looking to Acquire Studio in Poland - News

posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft is looking to expand Xbox Game Studios more with an acquisition in Poland, if a new rumor from the podcast of Borys Nieśpielak proves to be true. Nieśpielak is a filmmaker who covered the gaming industry in Poland in his documentary We Are Alright.

A user on Twitter has translated a section of the podcast into English:

"This is a confirmed thing, but the [details] are uncertain. Microsoft was shopping in Poland. It's not known if they bought someone. [...] It's known they were for sure in Poland. I know for sure that they talked to one studio. It's not known with whom else [they spoke]. It's not known if they reached an agreement with anyone. I can't say who they talked to too much. But it's known that this was the case."

The question is who would Microsoft be interested in acquiring. CD Projekt RED is the most well known developer from Poland, however, they are the most unlikely as they are worth nearly $7 billion, according to wccftech.

Other possibilities include People Can Fly, developers of Gears of War: Judgment and Bulletstorm, The Astronauts, developer of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, and Techland, the developer of Dying Light. There are also The Farm 51, CI Games, 11-Bit Studios, and Bloover Team.

RUMOR | Borys Nieśpielak (director of the awarded film „We are alright” about developing of indie games, and who knows some people in Polish game industry), in his last podcast said that Microsoft was in Poland and it was interested in new teams that could join to XGS! [1/4] — S3V8 🔙 X019 (@_s3v8_) December 19, 2019

