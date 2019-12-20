FIFA 20 Retakes Top Spot on the Swiss Charts - Sales

FIFA 30 has retaken the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 450th week of 2019.

Pokemon Sword and Shield drops to second place in its fifth week. Luigi's Mansion 3 is up one spot to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 50, 2019:

FIFA 20 Pokemon Sword and Shield Luigi's Mansion 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Super Mario Party Minecraft

