Google Acquires Typhoon Studios

Google and Stadia Games and Entertainment announced the acquisition of Journey to the Savage Planet developer Typhoon Studios.

The developer will keep working on Journey to the Savage Planet, which will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 28, 2020 by publisher 505 Games.

Stadia Games and Entertainment will work on integrating Typhoon Studios into its Montreal-based studio.





