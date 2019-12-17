Phantasy Star Online 2 North American Xbox One Closed Beta Sign-Ups Now Available - News

SEGA announced anyone interested in the Phantasy Star Online 2 for Xbox One closed beta in the US and Canada can now sign-up for it via the Xbox Insider Program.

Here is how you can sign-up for the closed beta:

If you haven’t yet, make sure to install the Xbox Insider Hub on your Xbox One or Windows 10 device!

Navigate to the Store tab on your Xbox One console, or the Microsoft Store app on your Windows 10 device. Select Search and look for “Xbox Insider Hub.” Select the Xbox Insider Hub and choose “get” or “install.”

Once the app is installed, make sure to register for early sign-up for the game!

Launch the Xbox Insider Hub on your Xbox One or Windows 10 device. If this is your first time launching the app, accept the Xbox Insider Program Terms of Use. From the main dashboard, select Insider Content . Under “Games,” select “Phantasy Star Online 2.” Select “Join” to register for early sign-up.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Phantasy Star Online 2, you are a member of ARKS, a task force dedicated to exploring numerous planets and protecting the universe against a malignant force called the Falspawn. Embark on a never-ending assortment of missions with fellow operatives and experience unparalleled action RPG combat, completely free to play.

Better Together

Get ready for the ultimate online Free-to-Play experience and go out on missions with a party of up to four players or explore exclusive multiparty areas where up to twelve players can play simultaneously!

Unmatched Combat

Phantasy Star Online 2 features one of the most responsive action combat systems among online RPGs. Combo your way through multiple enemies at once and engage in unforgettable boss fights armed with highly customizable skillsets, each unique to one of nine classes and eighteen distinct weapon types.

Several Ways to Play

Switch character classes at any time to find your ideal playstyle: hack-and-slash through missions with melee-based roles or take a step back and eliminate foes by using ranged or elemental attacks! You can also customize the way you play by selecting different camera settings, including an over-the-shoulder view to aim at enemies with better precision.

Endless Exploration

Choose from multiple difficulty settings catered to your skill and character level. Jump into procedurally generated environments that reshape your adventures whenever you play and experience unexpected events and random monsters spawning with every mission!

Ultimate Character Customization

Discover one of gaming’s most powerful character creators and design the ultimate ARKS Operative. Choose from one of four distinct races and fully customize your character’s appearance with a robust yet easy-to-use system.

Take your character customization to the next level with PSO2’s ever-expanding catalog of editable accessories and layered outfits to mix and match, resulting in countless possibilities for creating a one-of-a-kind character.

Join ARKS Today!

