Samurai Shodown Wan-Fu DLC Launches December 18 - News

posted 39 minutes ago

Publisher Athlon Games and developer SNK announced the Samurai Shodown Wan-Fu DLC will launch on December 18.

The Wan-Fu DLC can be purchased individually for $5.99 or can be purchased as part of the $19.99 Season Pass.

View the Wan-Fu trailer below:





Samurai Shodown is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia worldwide. It is also available for the Nintendo Switch in Japan and will launch for the Nintendo's hybrid console in the west in Q1 2020.

