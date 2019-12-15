The Outer Worlds Story to Expand in 2020 With DLC - News

Obsidian Entertainment released a thank you blog post to fans of The Outer Worlds who voted for the game at The Game Awards.

The developer announced in the blog post the story in the game will be expanding with the release of DLC in 2020.

Read the blog post below:

Greetings employees of Halcyon, We want to take this opportunity to thank the incredible team behind The Outer Worlds. It is because of their hard work and dedication to this project that we received the Best Narrative, Best Performance - Ashly Burch, Best RPG, and Game of the Year nominations at The Game Awards. To all of those who voted for us in The Game Awards, you are all fantastic and we are so grateful for your support. The reception to The Outer Worlds has been unbelievable to see, and even just being nominated means a lot. However, the journey isn't over yet as we are excited to announce that we will be expanding the story through DLC next year! Details will be made available at a later date. Now we would like to allow our game directors to share a message with you all: We just wanted to personally thank our team for doing a wonderful job and our fans for their tremendous support. And Tim would like to say what an honor it was to work with me. – Leonard Whatever, Leonard. Now that we’ve finished, I expect that certain photographs will be destroyed, as per our agreement. – Tim

The Outer Worlds is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

