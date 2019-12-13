Major Announcements from The Game Awards - Xbox Series X, Hellblade II, Bravely Default II - Article

The Game Awards 2019 have wrapped up and there were many announcements made throughout the night, alongside the awards given out.

The biggest announcement of the night comes from Microsoft who revealed its next generation console, codenamed Project Scarlett, is officially called Xbox Series X. Along with that was the announcement of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II for the console.

Microsoft also showcased Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which was delayed one month to March 11, 2020 and the announcement Gears Tactics will launch on April 28, 2020.

Sony released the full trailer of Ghost of Tsushima and announced the game will launch for the PlayStation 4 in summer 2020. "In 1274, the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the Japanese island of Tsushima and slaughters its legendary samurai defenders. Jin Sakai is one of the last survivors of a noble samurai clan. To combat his overwhelming foes, he must pioneer deadly new fighting techniques–the way of The Ghost–and wage an unconventional war for the people of Japan," reads an overview of the game.

Gearbox Publishing and developer Counterplay Games announced Godfall for the PlayStation 5 and Windows PC, which will launch in Holiday 2020.

Square Enix announced Bravely Default II for the Nintendo Switch, which will launch in 2020. "An original RPG experience is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2020 from the team that brought you the Bravely series and Octopath Traveler, and featuring music from Revo, acclaimed composer of the original Bravely Default soundtrack. A new world, a new story and all-new Heroes of Light await," reads an overview of the game.

Nintendo announced the Rise of the Phoenix DLC for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order will launch on December 23. The DLC adds Phoenix, Gambit, Iceman, and Cable as playable characters.

Telltale Games and AdHoc Studio re-announced The Wolf Among Us 2: A Telltale Series. Platforms and a release date were not announced for the game.





Grasshopper Manufacture released a new trailer for No More Heroes III, which will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2020. Square Enix released a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake that features protagonist Cloud Strife.

Publisher Tripwire Interactive and developer Blindside Interactive announced Maneater will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 22, 2020.

The Forest developer Endnight Games at The Game Awards 2019 announced Sons of the Forest. The platforms and release date were not announced. Publisher NetEase Games and developer 24 Entertainment announced Naraka: Bladepoint for PC, which will launch in 2020.

Developer Redhill Games announced tactical first-person shooter, Nine to Five, for Windows PC. Publisher Riot Forge and developer Airship Syndicate announced Ruined King: A League of Legends Story for console and Windows PC.

