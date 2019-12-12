No More Heroes III Gets The Game Awards Trailer - News

Grasshopper Manufacture at The Game Awards 2019 released a new trailer for No More Heroes III, which will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2020.

Here is new information on the game:

Featuring a score by lead composer Nobuaki Kaneko, as well as Robin Atkin Downes reprising his role from the previous titles in the series as Travis Touchdown. Original series lead character designer Yusuke Kozaki is back as well!!

Also featuring boss characters designed by Masanori Ushiki, with Kenichiro Mizuno taking on design duties for the character of Damon.

View the new trailer below:





