PlayStation 4 Outsells Switch and Xbox One in Spain During Black Friday - Sales

/ 402 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

FIFA 20 (PS4) has remained in first on the Spanish charts for week 48, 2019, which ended on December 1. The game sold 75,600 units in its second week to bring its total sales to 418,050 units.

The top 10 charts includes five PlayStation 4 games and five Nintendo Switch games. As for sales milestones, Grand Theft Auto V for the PlayStation 4 topped one million units sold in Spain.

The PlayStation 4 sold 79,300 units for the week, followed by the Nintendo Switch with 54,900 units sold and the Xbox One with 14,200 units sold.

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 48, 2019 below:

Pos. Title Plat. Sales Total 1 FIFA 20 PS4 75,600 418,050 2 Pokémon Espada y Escudo Switch 36,700 175,000 3 Grand Theft Auto V PS4 19,700 1,000,950 4 Spider-Man PS4 17,400 348,850 5 Luigi's Mansion 3 Switch 17,300 66,300 6 Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition Switch 15,300 42,400 7 FIFA 20 Switch 13,600 37,300 8 Just Dance 2020 Switch 10,600 14,100 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 10,500 449,400 10 NBA 2K20 PS4 10,500 39,600





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles