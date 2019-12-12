PlayStation 4 Outsells Switch and Xbox One in Spain During Black Friday - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 402 Views
FIFA 20 (PS4) has remained in first on the Spanish charts for week 48, 2019, which ended on December 1. The game sold 75,600 units in its second week to bring its total sales to 418,050 units.
The top 10 charts includes five PlayStation 4 games and five Nintendo Switch games. As for sales milestones, Grand Theft Auto V for the PlayStation 4 topped one million units sold in Spain.
The PlayStation 4 sold 79,300 units for the week, followed by the Nintendo Switch with 54,900 units sold and the Xbox One with 14,200 units sold.
View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 48, 2019 below:
|Pos.
|Title
|Plat.
|Sales
|Total
|1
|FIFA 20
|PS4
|75,600
|418,050
|2
|Pokémon Espada y Escudo
|Switch
|36,700
|175,000
|3
|Grand Theft Auto V
|PS4
|19,700
|1,000,950
|4
|Spider-Man
|PS4
|17,400
|348,850
|5
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Switch
|17,300
|66,300
|6
|Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition
|Switch
|15,300
|42,400
|7
|FIFA 20
|Switch
|13,600
|37,300
|8
|Just Dance 2020
|Switch
|10,600
|14,100
|9
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|PS4
|10,500
|449,400
|10
|NBA 2K20
|PS4
|10,500
|39,600
I expected more for XBOX. Every PS4 sold came with a copy of FIFA 20. Black Friday deals did wonders for PS4 and Switch