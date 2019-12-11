Halo: The Master Chief Collection Was Best-Selling Game on Steam During Launch Week - Sales

/ 320 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Halo: The Master Chief Collection released last week on Windows PC via Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft Store and Steam. The game was the best-selling game on Steam during launch week is the highest-ranking debut ever on Steam for an Xbox Game Studios title, announced Microsoft.

There were nearly 3 million players during launch week when you combine the Xbox One and Windows PC versions of the game. It was also the number one most watched game on Twitch during launch day and had almost three million hours watched during launch week.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has a Very Positive rating on Steam with more than 35,000 Steam Customers Reviews.





Here is the list of platforms the game is available on and for how much:

Xbox Game Pass – Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) and get Halo: Reach, the first chapter in Halo: The Master Chief Collection, today. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), and Halo 4 are also included in your membership and will be available on each game’s respective release date, completing the collection in 2020.

Microsoft Store and Steam – The Halo: The Master Chief Collection bundle is available for $39.99 USD, which will include Halo: Reach and will automatically update with the remaining titles as they launch next year. Halo: Reach and the remaining titles within Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC can also be purchased individually for $9.99 USD, except for Halo 3: ODST Campaign which can be purchased for $4.99 USD.

Xbox One – For existing owners of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox One, the Halo: Reach Campaign, along with Firefight mode, is now available as a premium add-on for $9.99 USD. The multiplayer components of Halo: Reach – including PVP modes, Forge, and Theater – are automatically included as part of the base content offering of Halo: The Master Chief Collection at no additional cost via a game update. If you’re new to Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox One, you can obtain the entire updated and improved collection with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or with Xbox Game Pass for console, or purchase through the Microsoft Store for $39.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles