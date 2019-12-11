Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending December 7 - Cyber Monday - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,149,723 consoles sold for the week ending December 7, according to VGChartz estimates. This week includes sales from Cyber Monday.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 523,699 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 313,364 units, the 3DS with 18,526 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 41 units.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 88,444, however, last year saw the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. PlayStation 4 sales are down 218,585 units and the Xbox One is down 25,028 units. The main reason the Xbox One isn't down as much as the other consoles is due to the heavily discounted bundles and Cyber Monday was a week earlier last year.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 1,149,723 ( 45,921,057 ) PlayStation 4 - 523,699 ( 104,281,868 ) Xbox One - 313,364 ( 45,237,931 ) 3DS - 18,526 ( 74,951,405 ) PS Vita - 41 (15,901,663)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 525,186 Xbox One - 235,153 PlayStation 4 - 218,400 3DS - 8,345

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 339,437 PlayStation 4 - 204,006 Xbox One - 68,224 3DS - 5,679 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 250,849 PlayStation 4 - 84,802 Xbox One - 4,385 3DS - 4,221 PS Vita - 41

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 34,251 PlayStation 4 - 16,491 Xbox One - 5,602 3DS - 281

