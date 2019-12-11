Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Delayed - News

Publisher XSEED Games and developer Edelweiss have delayed Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin from winter 2019 to sometime in 2020. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Read a statement from Edelweiss director Nal about the delay:

The release has been delayed from this winter to 2020. Please accept our apologies. We know how excited many of you are for this game, and our dearest wish is to share this title with you as soon as we possibly can. At the same time, we believe strongly that we should create a game that we’re entirely proud of, without leaving any regrets.

Development is proceeding apace. The battle system is just about done, and we’re making improvements to related systems. A large amount of the remaining work is with adjustments to the RPG-like elements, as well as cutscenes, but the end is in sight.

Ever since I was a student, I’ve always wanted to make an action RPG, but I wasn’t quite sure if I had it in me. For 15 years, I put my utmost effort into reaching that point where I could, and it’s finally coming together in this title.

— Nal

See the following statement translated from @nal_ew:

