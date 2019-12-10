MLB The Show to Release 'Consoles Platforms Beyond PlayStation' as Early as 2021 - News

Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, Sony Interactive Entertainment and San Diego Studio have announced they have entered a multi-year extension to continue development of the MLB The Show series.

The franchise for the first time ever will also be coming to "console platforms beyond PlayStation platforms as early as 2021." More details will be released at a later date.

San Diego Studio has been developing officially licensed baseball video games for over 20 years. MLB The Show 20 features Chicago Cubs star Javier Báez (El Mago) as its cover athlete.





The franchise will be celebrating its 15th anniversary next year, which will celebrate with a "variety of unique promotions and new gameplay features."

MLB The Show is officially licensed by MLB and the MLBPA.

