Sources Reveal Xbox Scarlett Specs for Anaconda and Lockhart
It is rumored that Microsoft will release two next generation consoles in Holiday 2020, even though they only announced one at E3 2019, the Xbox Scarlett. This includes the more affordable console, codenamed Lockhart and the more powerful console, codenamed Anaconda.
Several sources speaking with Windows Central have revealed the specs for both of Microsoft's next generation consoles. Keep in mind this should be treated as a rumor until confirmed by Microsoft.
Microsoft is targeting the more expensive Anaconda to have around 12 teraflops (TF) of computing power. This compares to the Xbox One's 6TF and the Xbox One S's 1.4 TF. Lockhart is said to have around 4TF. Windows Central does note that TF doesn't tell the entire story as Microsoft previously said ray-tracing will be a factor in the Xbox Scarlett. Lockhart might have less TF than the Xbox One X, however, "it will have capabilities that elevate it further than the X in various ways."
Anaconda and Lockhart will both include eight CPU cores targeting around 3.5GHz, with Anaconda having a slightly more powerful CPU.
"The relatively modest increase in clock speed over the previous-gen systems may seem mild, but vast improvements to caching, new silicon architecture, and other general bespoke, proprietary optimizations will see Anaconda perform anywhere up to four to five times better than the Xbox One X, if targets are met," reads the report.
The Anaconda will feature 16GB of RAM with 13GB dedicated for games and 3GB for the OS. The Xbox One X offers a "maximum" of 9GB of RAM for games, but can be less than that depending on what the OS is doing.
One thing Microsoft has confirmed for the Xbox Scarlett is the use of a Solid State Drive (SSD). The sources say Lockhart and Anaconda will use the NVMe SSD proprietary tech, which will drastically reduce load times. Games that previously took a minute to load will now take a matter of seconds.
The inclusion of Project xCloud on all Xbox systems will give people the chance to start the games via streaming, while waiting for them to download locally on the SSD.
Many games will work across generations, however, features such as ray tracing will likely be exclusive to the Xbox Scarlett. The Scarlett will be able to run all previous generations games that run on the Xbox One. This includes Xbox 360 and original Xbox games that run through backwards compatibility on the Xbox One.
The Xbox Scarlett will launch in Holiday with Halo: Infinite.
15 Comments
Spot on with the TF not telling the full story. The Lockhearts 4TF could easily outpreform any X or Pro version of there games.
12 Teraflops would be around 2080 Ti territory. 3.5 8 core CPU would be like having a 3600X. IMO Anaconda is looking to be a pretty beastly console, if this rumor is true.
This reminds me the rumor time of the NX with some medias pretending that the next Nintendo console would be 3-4 times more powerfull than the PS4.
Powerful nope, innovative... Certainly :D
I find it off when it says the anaconda has a slightly more powerful gpu.... yeah, only 8 tiny teraflops and most like raytracing included. I just dont believe the lock heart thing. I'm, at most, expecting a disc less all digital version, if anything at all.
So if this is true , every next gen game has to run on a 4 TF hardware, so only sony's exclusives will really be able to use fully next gen power or Am I Wrong ?
Your right, that they will have to target base line systems and scale things up and down.
Your forgetting the Xbox One (fat) also needs to play these games, because Xbox is going for forwards compatability too.
Yes it might put a limit on how far they can push games next gen.
Most likely wrong. Why would they bother making the Anaconda otherwise? Why are they developing 2 consoles? Might as well just make a single Lockhart console. This is just like Xbox One X and fat Xbox One. Xbox One X has the best-looking games of all consoles this gen, yet those same games running on X can still run on a base Xbox One. Fat Xbox One isn't holding X back. Besides, the discless Lockhart will most likely be bundled with XCloud just like the discless Xbox All-Digital is with Game Pass.
Yeah seems like the difference between this gen and next gen will be kind of muddy. The weaker Scarlett is basically current gen power, the stronger one will probably just scale up some effects/rez/framerate. It's like "current gen plus". Or basically like X Box One X Plus.
- -9
You guys/gals obviously dont know that PC gaming exists where games are optimised for all kinds of PC hardware..
I mean its common sense.
Yeah. Of course you are. There's no reason that developers can't take their time and really optimize the game for each SKU.
Seems like we're getting to the point of diminishing returns of hardware power now, and really, who needs better graphics than the current day cream of the crop anyways. The whole description seems kind of muddy. Modest improvement in the more powerful one, but there's another one that is weaker than what is currently out, which means games have to be made to play basically on current systems power level, so what basically just upscaled framerate and rez or something? I don't find this terribly interesting.
Considering there are PCs that will (and do) stomp these rumored specs (which also produce results that aren't even at the point of no return), we are from from the point of diminishing returns on hardware and no console is going to get there any time soon.
I thought the same thing a couple years ago. CGI's Next Gen thread changed my mind. Look it up.
