Sources Reveal Xbox Scarlett Specs for Anaconda and Lockhart - News

/ 1,654 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

It is rumored that Microsoft will release two next generation consoles in Holiday 2020, even though they only announced one at E3 2019, the Xbox Scarlett. This includes the more affordable console, codenamed Lockhart and the more powerful console, codenamed Anaconda.

Several sources speaking with Windows Central have revealed the specs for both of Microsoft's next generation consoles. Keep in mind this should be treated as a rumor until confirmed by Microsoft.

Microsoft is targeting the more expensive Anaconda to have around 12 teraflops (TF) of computing power. This compares to the Xbox One's 6TF and the Xbox One S's 1.4 TF. Lockhart is said to have around 4TF. Windows Central does note that TF doesn't tell the entire story as Microsoft previously said ray-tracing will be a factor in the Xbox Scarlett. Lockhart might have less TF than the Xbox One X, however, "it will have capabilities that elevate it further than the X in various ways."

Anaconda and Lockhart will both include eight CPU cores targeting around 3.5GHz, with Anaconda having a slightly more powerful CPU.

"The relatively modest increase in clock speed over the previous-gen systems may seem mild, but vast improvements to caching, new silicon architecture, and other general bespoke, proprietary optimizations will see Anaconda perform anywhere up to four to five times better than the Xbox One X, if targets are met," reads the report.

The Anaconda will feature 16GB of RAM with 13GB dedicated for games and 3GB for the OS. The Xbox One X offers a "maximum" of 9GB of RAM for games, but can be less than that depending on what the OS is doing.

One thing Microsoft has confirmed for the Xbox Scarlett is the use of a Solid State Drive (SSD). The sources say Lockhart and Anaconda will use the NVMe SSD proprietary tech, which will drastically reduce load times. Games that previously took a minute to load will now take a matter of seconds.

The inclusion of Project xCloud on all Xbox systems will give people the chance to start the games via streaming, while waiting for them to download locally on the SSD.

Many games will work across generations, however, features such as ray tracing will likely be exclusive to the Xbox Scarlett. The Scarlett will be able to run all previous generations games that run on the Xbox One. This includes Xbox 360 and original Xbox games that run through backwards compatibility on the Xbox One.

The Xbox Scarlett will launch in Holiday with Halo: Infinite.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles