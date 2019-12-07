FIFA 20 Retakes Top Spot on the Swiss Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 has retaken the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 48th week of 2019.

Pokemon Sword and Shield drops to third pace in its third week. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remains in third in its sixth week. Need for Speed: Heat, Luigi's Mansion 3, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe all move up one spot to fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 48, 2019:

FIFA 20 Pokemon Sword and Shield Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Need for Speed: Heat Luigi's Mansion 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Super Mario Party Marvel's Spider-Man Days Gone

