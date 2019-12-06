FIFA 20 Retakes the Top Spot on the EMEAA Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 has retaken the top spot on the EMEAA charts in a week with no new releases in the top 10, for the week ending December 1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is up one spot to second place, while Grand Theft Auto climbs four spots to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Pokemon Sword Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Luigi's Mansion 3 Marvel's Spider-Man Pokemon Shield Need for Speed: Heat Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

