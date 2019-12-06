Demons with Shotguns Headed to PS4 and Xbox One Later This Month - News

/ 179 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer MindShaft Games announced the multiplayer action game, Demons with Shotguns, will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America on December 17 and in Europe on December 18, and for the Xbox One on December 24.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The ultimate couch fragger gibfest! Armed with a powerful boomstick and bullet deflecting shield, up to four players wage unholy war against each other as they compete for souls in nine different local multiplayer game modes (wave mode for one-to-two players also included) across four realms and 40 arenas. This is demonic local multiplayer action at its bloodiest!

Key Features:

Frantic local multiplayer arena shooting action for one-to-four players.

Multiple game modes, including free-for-all, team based, and co-op.

Not just shooting! Master the art of dashing, bullet-deflecting, and shotgun jumping.

Use tarot cards to gain special temporary powers or curse your opponents.

Six playable characters: Demon, Deceiver, Death, Preacher, Nun, Angel.

Fight in 40 arenas, each with their own environmental hazards and mechanics.

Original soundtrack by VHS Glitch, famed synthwave composer.

Featuring the epic voice of Jon Bailey from Honest Trailers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles