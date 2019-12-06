Princess Maker: Faery Tales Come True Launches for Switch Later This Month - News

Publisher CFK announced Princess Maker: Faery Tales Come True will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on December 19 in Japan and December 23 in North America and Europe for $29.99 / 3,000 yen.

Here is an overview of the game:

Princess Maker: Faery Tales Come True is the third entry of the masterpiece simulation game Princess Maker series. The player will accept to watch over a girl from the fairy queen and become the girl’s father. You will build various memories with the girl for eight years until her 18th birthday, for her dream to become a princess.

The player becomes the girl’s father and raises her as their daughter in earnest. You are able to grow your daughter through various part-time jobs and classes, as well as participate in many events, meet with rivals, or even fateful someones from a variety of prepared stories. One of the key features is the father’s occupation setting and the resulting change in the environment of life having a direct impact on his daughter’s status. There are multiple endings, the future of the daughter will be determined by the player’s choices.

Princess Maker: Faery Tales Come True has been completely redesigned to match full HD resolution (1920×1080) while maintaining the original feel and mood. And the attractive illustrations of Takami Akai have also been rearranged to high-resolution so that the players can enjoy the game more clearly and pleasantly.

As a new element for the game, it has been updated with the arranged background music. The user interface will be freely interchangeable between the existing version and the new user interface. In addition, the game supports English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean language options, and the language can be freely changed during the game.

