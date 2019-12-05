The Game Awards 2019 Will Feature Around 10 New Game Announcements - News

posted 7 hours ago

The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley said in a Reddit AMA there will be around 10 new games announced at this year's awards show.

"We have a bunch of brand new games being announced at the show -- I think there are around 10 new games/projects being revealed if you want to count the things that no one has heard about yet," said Keighley. "As always the Internet has a lot of really bad information out there about what you think is at the show...but it sure is fun to read."

Geoff was asked if there would be any announcements that would "surprise the hell out of everyone watching?"

"Dangerous questions! I'm not sure, everyone reacts differently to things," he replied. "We're just trying to make the best show we can based on the content available to us!"

The Game Awards 2019 will be streamed lived on December 12 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, Facebook, and Twitter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

