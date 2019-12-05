Nintendo Switch Online to Add Star Fox 2, Super Punch-Out!!, Kirby Super Star, and More on December 12 - News

Nintendo announced the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online app will add Star Fox 2, Super Punch-Out!!, Kirby Super Star, and Breath of Fire II, and the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online app will add Crystalis and Journey to Silius on December 12.

Super NES

Star Fox 2 – This 3D rail-shooter and second installment of the Star Fox series was first designed for Super NES, but went unreleased until it appeared on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system in 2017. This time, Emperor Andross is on a crusade to conquer the Lylat system and the Star Fox team itself. After a long wait, Star Fox is back in action.

Super Punch-Out!! – Featuring the tight gameplay and humor the series is known for, this sequel to the NES classic sees Little Mac return to the ring with the World Video Boxing Association belt once again at stake.

Kirby Super Star – That awful King Dedede is at it again – he’s stolen all the food in Dream Land. It’s up to Kirby to get it back and ultimately save Popstar from being taken over. There’s never a dull moment as Kirby dashes, flies and fights!

Breath of Fire II – Set 500 years after the original, take on the role of Ryu, the last member of the Dragon Clan. A cast of unusual and exciting companions join you in your adventures across a wondrous land full of magic and mystery.

NES

Crystalis – An epic story for action-RPG fans is ready to unfold. Set in a world where civilization lies in ruins, the young protagonist awakes from cryogenic sleep and the adventure begins. Collect the Sword of Wind and venture into the unknown.

Journey to Silius – Join Jay on his run-and-gun mission to take down the mechanical army responsible for his father’s death. Defeat endless waves of attack robots and fulfill his father’s dream of developing a space colony in the Silius Solar System.

