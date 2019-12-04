Nintendo: Switch Sold Over 830,000 Units in the US Over Black Friday Week - Sales

Nintendo announced over Black Friday week, week ending November 30, the Switch sold over 830,000 units in the US. Lifetime sales of the Switch in the Americas are now at 17.5 million units. The numbers include sales of the standard Switch and Switch Lite.

The sales figure from Nintendo is in line with the VGChartz estimates for the week, which also puts Switch worldwide sales for the week at over 1.6 million.

“Holiday shoppers see the value of Nintendo Switch, which offers a vast library of games for every type of player,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Whether shopping for the ideal gift or picking one up for yourself, the Nintendo Switch family of systems provides options that fit every play style.”





Several games on the Nintendo Switch have hit new sales milestones as well. Pokémon Sword and Shield have now sold a combined three million units in the America. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is at 8.5 million units in the Americas, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is at 8 million, Super Mario Odyssey is at 6.5 million and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at 1.5 million.

Nintendo also announced sales for Cyber Monday set a new record in sales for the Nintendo Switch.

