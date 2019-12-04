Pokemon Sword and Shield Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells Another 186,763 Units - Sales

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield sold 275,959 units at retail in its third week of release in Japan, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 1. The figure includes physical game copies, download cards, and the Double Pack. It does not include digital figures. The game has now sold 2,023,043 units in Japan.

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 64,538 units. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in third with sales of 45,282 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 186,763 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 8,617 units, the 3DS sold 1,580 units. The Xbox One sold 891 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 26 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

Software Sales (followed by lifetime sales) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 275,959 (2,023,043) [PS4] SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 11/28/19) – 64,538 (New) [NSW] SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 11/28/19) – 45,282 (New) [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 11/28/19) – 34,608 (New) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 26,256 (285,175) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 22,302 (312,383) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,084 (1,022,756) [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 10,439 (62,021) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,834 (2,543,292) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,789 (3,348,488)

