Mikage Announces Original Game for PS5, Switch, PS4, and Steam

Developer Mikage announced it has signed a deal with publisher Aksys Games to develop an original game for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in North America in 2020.

Mikage will also release a virtual reality version of the game.

Details on the game will be announced at the Aksys Games panel at Anime Expo 2020, which runs from July 2 to 5 in Los Angeles, California.

