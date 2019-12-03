Xbox One Was the Best-Selling Console Over Black Friday in the UK With Over 100,000 Sold - Sales

posted 16 hours ago

Microsoft's Xbox One was the best-selling console over Black Friday in the UK. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition was discounted as low as £110 in Tesco, with £129.99 offers at other retailers. The digital-only version of the Xbox One S included three games: Sea of Thieves, Minecraft and Fortnite.

More than 100,000 Xbox One consoles were sold last week in the UK, according to numbers from retailers. The figure is slightly behind hat it sold during Black Friday 2018.

The Xbox One outsold the Nintendo Switch by "just a handful of consoles." However, the Nintendo Switch earned more in revenue as the retail price was higher.





Sony's PlayStation 4 came in fourth place with sales of just over 60,000 units. The FIFA 20 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundles were the most popular.

Xbox One sales in 2019 are down 35% year-to-date, while PlayStation 4 sales are down 45% year-to-date. Nintendo Switch sales are up more than 13% year-to-date.

