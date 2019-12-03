Castle in the Darkness II Announced for Steam - News

LABS Works has announced exploration action RPG, Castle in the Darkness II, for Windows PC via Steam. More platforms and a release date will be announced at a later date.

“Castle in the Darkness II still features pixel art, but the fidelity has received a major upgrade,” industry veterans Matt Kap. “I’m really pushing my limits. I made the first game with an 8-bit aesthetic to keep it fast and simple because I was working on it mostly alone.

"But now with Simon [Parzer] taking care of all the technical stuff, along with a few talented specialists, I can focus 100 percent of my effort on producing the best graphics, music and game design that I’m able to. That’s an incredible feeling!”

View the announcement trailer below:





