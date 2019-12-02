Switch Was Among the Best-Selling Items on Black Friday - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch was among the best-selling items on Black Friday, according to a report from CNN Business. Analysts say the age of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have helped Nintendo sell more units of the Switch.

Nintendo offered the same deal as it did last year: A $299 Switch with a free download code of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. That saves customers $60. Also available this year is the $199 Switch Lite.

Analysts at Wedbush Securities said the deal was attractive to customers because it was "likely a reflection of the competition feeling a bit long-in-the-tooth." Microsoft and Sony plan to release their next generation consoles in Holiday 2020.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter recently said he expects the Switch to easily get to 100 million units lifetime.

"The Switch can sell 20 million units annually for the next three years," said Pachter. "So it should easily get to 100 million."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

