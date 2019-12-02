YouTube Lightens Up Policy on Video Game Violence - News

/ 264 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Google in a new blog post announced it has updated its policies on scripted or simulated violence for video games in videos on YouTube. Videos starting today, December 2, and in the future will less likely be age-restricted.

Google and YouTube understands "there’s a difference between real-world violence and scripted or simulated violence – such as what you see in movies, TV shows, or video games – so we want to make sure we’re enforcing our violent or graphic content policies consistently."





Read what it means for Gaming Creators below:

Future gaming uploads that include scripted or simulated violence may be approved instead of being age-restricted.

There will be fewer restrictions for violence in gaming, but this policy will still maintain our high bar to protect audiences from real-world violence.

We may still age-restrict content if violent or gory imagery is the sole focus of the video. For instance, if the video focuses entirely on the most graphically violent part of a video game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles