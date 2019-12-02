Analyst: PS4 Sold Over 1 Million in November in the US, Xbox One Below 1M, Switch Best-Selling Console - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

Video game industry analyst Benji-Sales via Twitter has released his hardware predictions for the US in November 2019.

Benji says the Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling platform with an increase in sales year-over-year. However, he says growth might be limited due to Cyber Monday being in December this year.

The PlayStation 4 will see a decline in sales year-over-year, however, sales will be over one million. Xbox One sales will be below one million units, but above 800,000 units.

November US hardware forcast / expectations



- Switch best selling platform with Year over year growth. Growth may be somewhat limited due to Cyber Monday being in December

- PlayStation 4 YoY decline but should be able to reach 1+ million

- Xbox below 1 million but above 800k pic.twitter.com/qtiLG8cDAN — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 2, 2019

Came to this after crunching a TON of data but don't take it as gospel by any means



Holiday period is difficult to accurately predict due to huge volume being sold as well as market share shifts



I feel confident this should be the general ranges though đź‘Ť — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 2, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

