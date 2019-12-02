Analyst: PS4 Sold Over 1 Million in November in the US, Xbox One Below 1M, Switch Best-Selling Console - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,420 Views
Video game industry analyst Benji-Sales via Twitter has released his hardware predictions for the US in November 2019.
Benji says the Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling platform with an increase in sales year-over-year. However, he says growth might be limited due to Cyber Monday being in December this year.
The PlayStation 4 will see a decline in sales year-over-year, however, sales will be over one million. Xbox One sales will be below one million units, but above 800,000 units.
November US hardware forcast / expectations— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 2, 2019
- Switch best selling platform with Year over year growth. Growth may be somewhat limited due to Cyber Monday being in December
- PlayStation 4 YoY decline but should be able to reach 1+ million
- Xbox below 1 million but above 800k pic.twitter.com/qtiLG8cDAN
Came to this after crunching a TON of data but don't take it as gospel by any means— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 2, 2019
Holiday period is difficult to accurately predict due to huge volume being sold as well as market share shifts
I feel confident this should be the general ranges though đź‘Ť
15 Comments
How much did they sell last year?
Based on VGC estimates:
Switch- 1.35 million
PS4- 1.47 million
Xbox One- 1.28 million
NPD numbers
PS4-1480k
NSW-1360k
XBO-1340k
Oh wow, so if Lassie is accurate, Switch could be around 1.5 or higher.
Yep. Based on what he is predicting, It's also possible for both Xbox and PS4 to be down YoY by 400k or more, though hopefully the gap is smaller.
Well, seems like a big November for Switch.
If XBO is really above 800k then it's holding up a bit better than expected, I was thinking more like 750k for them
switch will finish the year with at least 20M total, if not more .. PS4 around 15M, and xbox one between 4 and 5M.
every goddamn year nintendo consoles just dominates november and december .. it can be slow sales for the whole year just like switch were last year, but when november comes, the sales for nintendo consoles just go through the roof, ps and xbox may have strong sales too, but nintendo consoles will outdo them .. just see every year since 2004 here. even if nintendo console is selling bad or okay through the year in november or december is no 1. well maybe except WIIU ..
If the growth is slim in November because of Cyber Monday being counted towards December, then that should help the Switch's chances with December this year compared to last year.
Over 800k for Xbox One? I'd assume lower than that.
Watch this turn out to be hillarious wrong :) then you guys can all give it a laugh.
Not sure why you'd think it's wrong. VGC already has it at 177k in the US for the earlier weeks of November 2019. That means it needs to sell 623k in the US during Black Friday week in order to pass 800k. Last year during Black Friday week XB1 sold 802k, and last year XB1 wasn't available for $150, this year the All-Digital edition was going to $150, and all signs so far indicate that the All-Digital edition at $150 sold very well.
As much as I'd love this person to be accurate.... I just have a gut feeling this dudes full of shit and doesnt know shit. Where did he suddenly come from? Feels like the same "benji" that was no insider before. But.... I hope hes right. I want total switch dominance. Which I expect, but you never know.
Hes been giving retail info for a few years now and his predictions are almost always pretty close to accurate.
He has access to Gamestop sales data on a national level which makes up a pretty sizable amount of overall US sales, he doesnt have the full picture but he has a decent amount of it and can make general guesses based on that.
