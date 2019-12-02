Kojima: Death Stranding 2 'Would Start From Zero' - News

posted 8 hours ago

Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding released for the PlayStation 4 on November 8. The game debuted at the top of many video game charts from around the world.

A potential Death Stranding sequel has been brought up many times in recent months and Kojima speaking with Vulture in an interview said that development on a sequel "would start from zero."

Here is an overview of the game:

From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying experience.

Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time.

Starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

