Super Mario Maker 2 Update 2.0 Launches December 5, Adds the Master Sword - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 381 Views
Nintendo announced the update 2.0 for Super Mario Maker 2 will release on December 5. The update will add new course parts, a new game mode, the Master Sword, and more.
View the update 2.0 trailer below:
Super Mario Maker 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch.
2 Comments
Compared how frequently the Wii U version has been updated, I really started wondering about SMM2. Finally some new course parts. Actually I thought we would see some kind of Super Mario Party handling the game, which would mean no updates and additions anymore. This is great! But is has taken half a year and the community already fell asleep.
Unexpected, seems like good additions! Still surprised there hasn't been any DLC for this game yet.