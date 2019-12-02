Super Mario Maker 2 Update 2.0 Launches December 5, Adds the Master Sword - News

Nintendo announced the update 2.0 for Super Mario Maker 2 will release on December 5. The update will add new course parts, a new game mode, the Master Sword, and more.

View the update 2.0 trailer below:





Super Mario Maker 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

