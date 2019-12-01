Nintendo Switch Outsells Xbox One in Europe - Sales

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the sales of the Xbox One in Europe, according to our estimates.

The Nintendo Switch sold 179,797 units for the week ending November 23, 2019 to bring its lifetime sales to 11.36 million units in Europe. This compares to the Xbox One with sales of 11.21 million units.

The Switch launched in Europe three years and four months (nearly 1,200 days) after the Xbox One. The Switch launched in Europe on March 3, 2017, while the Xbox One launched on November 22, 2013.





Nintendo's hybrid console is also on the verge of outselling the worldwide sales of the Xbox One. The Xbox One has sold 44.02 million units through November 23, 2019, while the Switch has sold 43.00 million units.

With the drop in sales year-over-year for the Xbox One and the increase in sales year-over-year for the Switch, the Switch will surpass the sales of the Xbox One in the next two weeks of hardware sales reports.

