Quantcast
Shenmue III Debuts in 4th on the Japanese Charts, Switch sells 179,992 Units - VGChartz
Shenmue III Debuts in 4th on the Japanese Charts, Switch sells 179,992 Units

Shenmue III Debuts in 4th on the Japanese Charts, Switch sells 179,992 Units - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 1,537 Views

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield sold 382,540 units at retail in its second week of release in Japan, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 24. The figure includes physical game copies, download cards, and the Double Pack. It does not include digital figures. The game has now sold 1,747,084 units in Japan.

Shenmue III (PS4) was the only new title in the 10 top as it debuted in fourth place with sales of 17,857 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 179,992 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 7,073 units, the 3DS sold 1,073 units. The Xbox One sold 110 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 23 units. 

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

Software Sales (followed by lifetime sales)

  1. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 382,540 (1,747,084)
  2. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 26,141 (290,081)
  3. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 23,872 (258,919)
  4. [PS4] Shenmue III (Deep Silver, 11/21/19) – 17,857 (New)
  5. [PS4] Death Stranding (Limited Editions Included) (SIE, 11/08/19) – 12,520 (235,811)
  6. [PS4] Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Deluxe Edition Included) (Electronic Arts, 11/15/19) –
    10,321 (37,082)
  7. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 8,826 (51,582)
  8. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 8,576 (1,154,354)
  9. [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,512 (1,011,672)
  10. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,360 (2,533,458)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

18 Comments

think-man
think-man (15 hours ago)

Guess not many people were interested in it after all.

  • +3
Zenos
Zenos (16 hours ago)

The number for Shenmue seems about right. My guess is that most people interested in the game already preordered it via Kickstarter.

  • +2
COKTOE
COKTOE (8 hours ago)

Too bad really. I'm not a fan, but still would have liked to see it do a bit better.

  • 0
SpokenTruth
SpokenTruth (8 hours ago)

This is the lowest weekly figure for PS4 ever. Seems odd to have the lowest figures right now.

  • 0
HylianSwordsman
HylianSwordsman (6 hours ago)

Right? Switch has 95% of the market right now. That just doesn't seem right. Either they missed a zero for PS4, or something deeply wrong is happening in the Japan console market right now.

  • 0
Marth
Marth (20 minutes ago)

PS4 sales this year got carried a lot by promotions. But currently there are none and so far Sony has not announced anything for this holiday season which is why the sales are falling off this hard.

  • 0
Chazore
Chazore (10 hours ago)

Sales seem small, but then again it wasn't exactly a smash hit originally. I'm guessing sales on PC via just EGS aren't going to be stellar either.

  • 0
StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (10 hours ago)

The Epic games kickstarter controversy did a number. Or this was never going to sell all that well anyways.

  • 0
SanAndreasX
SanAndreasX (9 hours ago)

I don't think Japan cares that much about the Epic vs Steam rivalry. I imagine most people buying this game were buying it on PS4 anyway.

  • 0
Marth
Marth (22 minutes ago)

Its more like this game was not going to sell in any case. The I & II pack for PS4 last year already showed that. It opened at 20k and is now at 25k LTD. Shenmue 3 won't do much better.

  • 0
deskpro2k3
deskpro2k3 (12 hours ago)

I think the only advertisement Shenmue 3 got was in 2015 E3. So sad, I thought it would get more.

  • 0
KazumaKiryu
KazumaKiryu (15 hours ago)

Death Stranding is the biggest new PS4-ip in Japan, great :) More than Bloodborne, Sekiro and Horizon Zero Dawn. Shenmue 3, bad sales figures.

  • 0
Chicho
Chicho (9 hours ago)

Ring fit adventure is doing better than death stranding tha'ts kind of funny to see

  • 0
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (16 hours ago)

Sad number.

  • 0
Radek
Radek (17 hours ago)

Tragic sales, wtf

  • 0
Jranation
Jranation (16 hours ago)

Which one in particular?

  • -1
Radek
Radek (16 hours ago)

Shenmue 3 obviously...

  • 0
Marth
Marth (23 minutes ago)

Well the first game did 356k LTD, the second 127k LTD, and the I & II pack for PS4 last year sold only 25k LTD. The decline was pretty obvious. The hardcore Shenmue fans might be very loud on the internet but they are not that many.

  • 0