Shenmue III Debuts in 4th on the Japanese Charts, Switch sells 179,992 Units

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield sold 382,540 units at retail in its second week of release in Japan, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 24. The figure includes physical game copies, download cards, and the Double Pack. It does not include digital figures. The game has now sold 1,747,084 units in Japan.

Shenmue III (PS4) was the only new title in the 10 top as it debuted in fourth place with sales of 17,857 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 179,992 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 7,073 units, the 3DS sold 1,073 units. The Xbox One sold 110 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 23 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

Software Sales (followed by lifetime sales) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 382,540 (1,747,084) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 26,141 (290,081) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 23,872 (258,919) [PS4] Shenmue III (Deep Silver, 11/21/19) – 17,857 (New) [PS4] Death Stranding (Limited Editions Included) (SIE, 11/08/19) – 12,520 (235,811) [PS4] Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Deluxe Edition Included) (Electronic Arts, 11/15/19) –

10,321 (37,082) [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 8,826 (51,582) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 8,576 (1,154,354) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,512 (1,011,672) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,360 (2,533,458)

