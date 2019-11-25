Developer: PS5 and Xbox Scarlett SSD Will Improve Load Times and Draw Distance - News

Developer My.Games’ Ivan Pabiarzhyn speaking with GamingBolt discussed the inclusion of Solid State Drives (SSD) in the next generation of consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett.

"The performance of the disk subsystem is the narrowest bottleneck of the current generation," said Pabiarzhyn. "And this problem is becoming more urgent every year with the growing trend for open worlds of the size of tens and sometimes hundreds of square kilometers in modern game projects.

"As for the open game worlds, it is impossible to keep the entire game map in RAM, so developers have to add new objects location by location as the player moves forward.





"In order to do this, the developer has to use tricks in the schedule (deterioration of detail and range of drawing objects, using fewer unique objects on the map) and gameplay (limitation of the maximum speed of a player’s movement, creation of buffer zones on the map with a reduced number of unique objects in order to be able to load next zone with more details). Of course, developers do not like to make such compromises, because it affects their games."

"But SSD solves this problem. You can think of SSD as an extension of RAM. Levels should load faster, drawing distances can be increased. It should also allow developers to get rid of such a rudiment as a ‘loading screen’ and make the game as seamless as possible. Fast streaming allows making larger game worlds with richer content locations."

Remedy Entertainment technical director Mika Vehkala did previously say if developers don't optimize for SSDs than loading times won't be faster. First-party games from Microsoft and Sony should be optimized for SSDs to improve the loading times on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett will launch in Holiday 2020.

