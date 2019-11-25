Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Retakes Top Spot on the UK Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has retaken the top spot on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending November 23. This is despite sales for the game dropping 16 percent week-on-week.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order drops to second place as sales slip 47 percent in its second week. Pokemon Sword dropped to third as sales drop 58 percent, while Pokemon Shield drops to fifth as sales decline 65 percent. This is a smaller drop than Sun and Moon did in its second week. That game dropped 70 percent in its second week.

Luigi's Mansion 3 remained in sixth place as sales increase 11 percent. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe is up to 8th place as sales increase 26 percent. Mario & Sonic At The Tokyo Games is in 9th place as sales are up slightly (4 percent).





Shenmue III debuts in 17th place, however, it does not include the nearly 70,000 Kickstarter backers. Death Stranding falls out of the top 10 to 13th place as sales drop another 51 percent.

Next week sales charts will include Black Friday.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Pokémon Sword FIFA 20 Pokémon Shield Luigi's Mansion 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Mario & Sonic At The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle

