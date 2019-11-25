Pokémon Sword and Shield Sells 123,500 Units in Spain in 3 Days - Sales

Pokemon Sword and Shield (NS) debuted in first on the Spanish charts for week 45, 2019, which ended on November 17. The game sold 123,500 units in its first week.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 15,250 units, while the Xbox One version debuted in 10th with sales of 2,050 units.

The Nintendo Switch sold 6,750 units for the week, followed by the PlayStation 4 with 3,500 units sold and the Xbox One with 175 units sold.

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 46, 2019 below:

Pos. Title Plat. Sales Total 1 Pokémon Espada y Escudo Switch 123,500 New 2 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS4 15,250 New 3 FIFA 20 PS4 6,500 337,050 4 Death Stranding PS4 6,000 29,300 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 5,250 82,300 6 Luigi's Mansion 3 Switch 5,100 45,400 7 Need for Speed Heat PS4 2,500 6,700 8 Grand Theft Auto V PS4 2,200 978,050 9 Mario y Sonic en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 Switch 2,100 6,300 10 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One 2,050 New





