Rumor: Next Assassin’s Creed Title Set in Early 1000s, Play as a Danish Viking - News

/ 483 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The last game in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, release in October 2018 and the final DLC was released a month ago. Focus has now likely shifted to the next game in the franchise.

The next game will be set in the early 1000s, according to a Reddit post that says the information comes from a developer. The game will be set in Denmark, southern Sweden and Norway, as well as parts of Ireland and England.

The main protagonist will be a male Danish Viking. There is no female protagonist option this time. The focus of the story will be on the Saxon Kingdoms.





The developer says Ireland and Norway are his favorite regions to explore with interesting quests. One quest has you searching for missing children stuck in a well that "evolves into a Celtic folklore mystery quest." Another quest sees the player climb a mountain to see "apparitions of Odin."

A theme of the game is change "many Norse are converting to Christianity at this time and Norse power is dwindling."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles