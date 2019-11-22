Princess Maker: Go! Go! Princess Headed to Switch and Steam on December 23 - News

Publisher CFK announced Princess Maker: Go! Go! Princess will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $14.99 and for Windows PC via Steam for $9.99 on December 23. In Japan the Switch version will launch on December 12.

Princess Maker: Go! Go! Princess is a spin-off of the masterpiece simulation game Princess Maker series. It features three characters who appeared in the first three Princess Maker games, as well as one original main character (daughter). It is a simulation board game where the player takes on the role of one of the four girls, and enjoys adventures and various events to become a princess.

Princess Maker: Go! Go! Princess has been faithfully remastered and updated for Switch and Steam with the charming characters and worldview of the Princess Maker series.

The player will be tasked with completing a variety of quests and events to take a step closer to becoming a princess. The various elements of the Princess Maker series have been remade as they are. To become a princess, the character can to be nurtured through various events, education, and part-time jobs that take place in various places such as the kingdom, forest, desert, waterfall, icebergs, and volcano. Players can also interfere with each other through a battle using dice.

Like the Princess Maker series, there are multiple endings. The future of the main character is determined by the growth and event.

Up to four players can play together. The Switch version supports local multiplayer using Joy-Cons, and the Steam version supports online multiplayer enjoy with players far away.

