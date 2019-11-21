Remedy Creative Director Teases Next Game - News

Remedy Entertainment have released several games over the years that are primarily story driven action games. The list of games include Max Payne, Alan Wake, Quantum Break, and the recently released Control.

Creative director and writer at Remedy Sam Lake via Twitter has teased the next game he is working on. He is currently focused on writing the story for a "new story."

Shh! Iâ€™m in my brand new top secret writing lair. I #amwriting a new story. You have been warned. @remedygames pic.twitter.com/IvsooHZCuc — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) November 21, 2019

Control is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

