Trover Saves the Universe Headed to Switch on November 28 and Xbox One on December 3

posted 6 hours ago

Developer Squanch Games announced the comedic adventure game, Trover Saves the Universe, will release digitally for the Nintendo Switch on November 28 and for the Xbox One on December 3. Each version will be discounted by 20 percent at launch.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

From the co-creator of Rick and Morty comes Trover Saves the Universe.

Your dogs have been dognapped by a beaked lunatic named Glorkon who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the universe. You’re partnered with Trover, a little purple eye-hole monster who isn’t a huge fan of working or being put in the position of having to save the universe. He’s also not that big a fan of you quite frankly, and neither am I. (Jk, you’re great.)

Only you and Trover can save everything in this bizarre comedy adventure, created by Justin Roiland!

Key Features:

A comedy adventure filled with combat, platforming, puzzles, and morally questionable choices. See how the best intentions can go horribly awry.

filled with combat, platforming, puzzles, and morally questionable choices. See how the best intentions can go horribly awry. You control Trover’s movements , but not his mouth. He’s got a lot to say about what’s going on in the game.

, but not his mouth. He’s got a lot to say about what’s going on in the game. Travel the cosmos to experience a variety of weird alien planets and bizarre characters with big personalities.

to experience a variety of weird alien planets and bizarre characters with big personalities. Upgrade Trover AND YOURSELF with new abilities to (hopefully) defeat Glorkon while evading awkward situations.

with new abilities to (hopefully) defeat Glorkon while evading awkward situations. You’ll be immersed in weirdness , no matter which display you use — play on TV, monitor or VR headset displays.

, no matter which display you use — play on TV, monitor or VR headset displays. Bonus! Includes Free DLC: Jopo Mode: A new way to play! Important Cosmic Jobs: Explore Trover’s workplace to help co-workers, prevent grievous harm, and unlock original comedy sketches from Justin Roiland.



