Xbox Black Friday Dales Now Live for Gold Members - News

/ 472 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The Xbox Black Friday deals have now begun for Xbox Live Gold members and will start for everyone else on November 24. The deals will end on Monday, December 2.

Hundreds of games on the Xbox One and Xbox 360 have been discounted. This includes several of this year's best games: Borderlands 3, Control, Gears 5, Need for Speed Heat, Rage 2, and Resident Evil 2.

You can check out the complete lineup of games discounted here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles