Former Arkane Studios Executives Open Wolfeye Studios, First Game to be Announced at The Game Awards 2019 - News

The former president and creative director of Arkane Studios Raphael Colantonio, and the former executive producer of the studio Julien Roby have announced the establishment of independent game studio Wolfeye Studios.

The first game from the new studio will be announced at The Game Awards on December 12. You can view a teaser image of the game below:

“After taking some time off, and consulting for a variety of video games companies, I’m ready for a new adventure” said Wolfeye president and creative director Raphel Colantonio in the press release. “The AAA market is risk-averse and innovation suffers from it. As a Game Designer, I’ve been wanting to try new ideas and approaches, and I believe independent games are in the best space to do so.”

Wolfeye Studios CEO and executive producer Julien Roby added, “This is an incredible opportunity to work together again with Raf, being able to build the kind of unique and deep games we love to play. The decision to work as a distributed team around the world has meant we’re able to find some of the best talents in the industry to help craft our vision.”

