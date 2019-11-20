Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending November 16 - Pokemon Sword and Shield - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 1,148 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 716,972 consoles sold for the week ending November 16, according to VGChartz estimates. Switch sales are up 63,917 (9.8%) year-over-year. The console sold 653,055 units during the launch of Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee a year ago.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 310,010 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 99,044 units, the 3DS with 13,025 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 19 units.
This week saw the release of two major titles: Pokemon Sword and Shield for the Nintendo Switch and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 716,972 (42,348,895)
- PlayStation 4 - 310,010 (102,159,474)
- Xbox One - 99,044 (43,882,106)
- 3DS - 13,025 (74,897,491)
- PS Vita - 19 (15,901,577)
- Switch - 257,358
- PlayStation 4 - 107,612
- Xbox One - 67,177
- 3DS - 7,015
- Switch - 207,394
- PlayStation 4 - 152,436
- Xbox One - 24,911
- 3DS - 4,178
- Switch - 222,900
- PlayStation 4 - 39,362
- Xbox One - 2,064
- 3DS - 1,456
- PS Vita - 19
- Switch - 29,320
- PlayStation 4 - 10,600
- Xbox One - 4,892
- 3DS - 376
13 Comments
Who here has been playing one or both of the two major releases for this week? Pokemon Sword and Shield and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
Damn thanks for the quick updates. Really impressive sales for Switch and actually PS4 too. Couple weeks from now and Switch will pass the XONE
It is nice to have the hardware figures up to date. Takes longer as we have less official figures so I take my time making sure the numbers are as accurate as possible. However, being this up to date does mean odds of adjustments are a lot higher.
Switch is even leading in Europe, which is currently the strongest market for Sony and the weakest for Nintendo. Nice. The holidays should be going well for Switch this year, next year the star may be the next gen.
Roughly 1/4th of Switch sales in Europe were in the UK.
Ouch, the european market stays a difficult place for Nintendo. Dunno what's wrong.
It's similar to Microsoft's situation in Europe. Though not as extreme. Strong in the UK and decent in the rest of Europe. PlayStation is just too strong of a brand in a lot of mainland Europe.
- +1
Yeah, Sony did an excellent job to establish the PS-brand in europe.
Europe has a lot of brand loyalty for the PlayStation.
I knew Switch would overtake the X1, but I had not imagined it to be that fast. So close now.
Looks like it will do the week of Black Friday, so in 2 weeks.
