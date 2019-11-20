Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending November 16 - Pokemon Sword and Shield - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 716,972 consoles sold for the week ending November 16, according to VGChartz estimates. Switch sales are up 63,917 (9.8%) year-over-year. The console sold 653,055 units during the launch of Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee a year ago.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 310,010 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 99,044 units, the 3DS with 13,025 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 19 units.

This week saw the release of two major titles: Pokemon Sword and Shield for the Nintendo Switch and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 716,972 ( 42,348,895 ) PlayStation 4 - 310,010 ( 102,159,474 ) Xbox One - 99,044 ( 43,882,106 ) 3DS - 13,025 ( 74,897,491 ) PS Vita - 19 ( 15,901,577 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 257,358 PlayStation 4 - 107,612 Xbox One - 67,177 3DS - 7,015

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 207,394 PlayStation 4 - 152,436 Xbox One - 24,911 3DS - 4,178 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 222,900 PlayStation 4 - 39,362 Xbox One - 2,064 3DS - 1,456 PS Vita - 19

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 29,320 PlayStation 4 - 10,600 Xbox One - 4,892 3DS - 376

